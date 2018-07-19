Road trip: PHS grappler travels to North Dakota

Emma Lozado took to the mat against some of the top freestyle grapplers.

As a member of Team Texas, she competed July 13-20 in the Marines Cadet/Junior National Championships at Fargo, ND.

The event was held at the FargoDome.

“Those are the best wrestlers from around the country. Fargo is the Super Bowl for wrestling,” Princeton head coach Ryan DeLaVergne said. “The area has 16 mats and it’s pretty intense.”

By David Jenkins • Sports Editor • [email protected]

For the complete story see the July 19 edition or subscribe online.