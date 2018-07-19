The health care dilemma: Individuals, families often go without

Dawn Struthers can’t afford to go to the doctor to get the medicine she needs these days. As a diabetic, the Princeton resident is playing Russian Roulette with her health due to lack of income.

“I flat out cannot afford to go to the doctor. I need to as I am a diabetic,” Struthers said. “I can’t afford medicine either right now, even if I did go to the doctor. I am only working part time, trying desperately to find a full-time job.”

Struthers is not unlike many other Texans who make choices each day that can affect their health. A recent study from the Episcopal Health Foundation reported that 21 percent of adults aged 19 to 64 are uninsured, as compared to 12 percent nationally. Among the uninsured in Texas, 50 percent of them are uninsured due to the high cost of insurance, the report stated. Additionally, 61 percent of Texans feel that lowering the amount that individuals pay for healthcare costs is the top financial concern in Texas.

Editor’s note: Due to the subject matter, some interviewees have their names changed. This is the first in a two part series.

By Morgan Howard and Wyndi Veigel • Staff Writers • [email protected]

For the complete story see the July 19 edition or subscribe online.