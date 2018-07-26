Champion: Lozado brings home sixth place medal

The bright lights inside the FargoDome didn’t faze Emma Lozado.

The incoming Princeton High sophomore finished on the medal stand in the Marines Cadet/Junior National Championships at Fargo, ND.

Ryan DeLaVergne, PHS head wrestling coach, commented she put an exclamation point on a great first season.

“I know the hard work will pay off for her as we move into next season. She’s a great example for the rest of the high school team to follow,” he said.

As a member of Team Texas, she placed sixth in the 200-pound weight class after falling to California’s Hollie Espinosa 2-0 at the 34-second mark.

By David Jenkins • Sports Editor • [email protected]

