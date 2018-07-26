No tax rate increase seen for Princeton ISD

No tax rate increase will be seen for PISD as the board approved the preliminary tax rate for fiscal year 2018 – ’19.

However, preliminary calculations are showing the school district running about a million-dollar deficit budget.

Since the district is completing $2.6 million worth of construction projects, Assistant Superintendent of Operations and Finance Jona Boitmann said they planned to pay for all of the projects out of the budget cycle. But with an increase in tax valuations from the appraisal district, the district is seeing less of a deficit than originally expected.

“We believe we will be much closer to a balanced budget by the time we get there,” Superintendent Phil Anthony said.

This year’s proposed tax rate, which is the same as last year, is $1.62 per $100 valuation. $1.17 of this is for maintenance and operations and .42 for debt services.

By Wyndi Veigel • News Editor • [email protected]

For the complete story see the July 26 edition or subscribe online.