Preparing for the worst: County hosts mass casualty drill

A severe accident was reported in the westbound lane of Hwy. 330 and the intersection of CR 559 with a tour bus rear-ending an overturned fuel tanker.

70 casualties are initially reported. Heavy fog in the area makes it impossible for drivers to see the crash and impacts the ability of air ambulance helicopters to respond.

Though extreme to some, the details of the recent Homeland Security Exercise and Evaluation Program were designed to put Collin County emergency services to the test.

Despite extreme heat Wednesday, July 18, numerous agencies gathered in Sister Grove Park outside Princeton to work through myriad issues associated with a large-scale disaster.

By Wyndi Veigel • News Editor • [email protected]

