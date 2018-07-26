The health care dilemma continues

Health care is a multi-faceted issue with the complexity increasing through insurance needs, long wait times and gaps in coverage.

Despite being number one in the state for health factors and number three for health behaviors in 2018, according to countyhealthrankings.org, 11 percent of the population is uninsured.

To help the uninsured or underinsured, there are several clinics and doctors that are trying to offer assistance. Clinic4Cities, a nonprofit medical clinic associated with First Baptist Church in Wylie, is one of these medical establishments.

The clinic is held every other Thursday from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the FBC event center. There are no requirements for income or residency, making the clinic one of the only true “free” options for those in Collin County.

By Wyndi Veigel • News Editor • [email protected]

For the complete story see the July 26 edition or subscribe online.