Video: Princeton FD aids with grass fire

The Princeton Fire Department, along with other nine other departments, provided aid for a grass fire that ultimately consumed a house outside Farmersville.

A home was completely destroyed after a grass fire got out of control near CR 610 outside Farmersville Monday, July 23.

Around 3 p.m. Farmersville Fire Department received a call of a small grass fire near Private Road 5109.

Preliminary investigation from the Collin County Fire Marshal’s Office indicates that a transformer blew, sparked and was possibly the cause of the grass fire.

Upon arriving on scene, the fire was approximately 1 acre and burning within feet of a home, which was owned by Randy Smith.

Due to dry conditions, the fire spread quickly. Collin County is in a burn ban due to dry conditions.

Immediately, other departments were called in which ultimately ended up helping save surrounding homes.

The fire spread and consumed 5.8 acres.

Princeton, Blue Ridge, Merit, Wylie, Caddo Mills, Greenville, Josephine, Nevada and Texas A&M Forest Service responded to the fire. The Farmersville Police Department, Collin County Sheriff’s Office, Collin County Constables, Collin County Fire Marshal’s Office and the American Red Cross also responded to the scene.

Due to high heat, many residents began dropping off water and Gatorade for first responders.

Along with the house, several vehicles and outbuildings also burned.

First responders were on scene for more than two hours and also responded to a rekindle of the fire overnight.

No one was injured in the fire.

By Wyndi Veigel • News Editor • [email protected]

