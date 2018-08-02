Back to School Bash Saturday

As Princeton students get ready to go back to school, they will have the chance to get all they need at the annual Back to School Bash.

The event, which is scheduled from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Aug. 4, will be held at Smith Elementary School.

The event is being organized by Christ United Methodist Church and Princeton Independent School District for students kindergarten through 12th grade.

At the Back to School Bash, students will receive vision screenings, backpacks full of school supplies, haircuts and other sundry goodies.

Members of the VFW Post will also be on hand to help parents complete child ID bracelets and other identifying information.

“We really want everyone to come out and have a great time,” CUMC Pastor Paige Christian said.

Participants will also be able to travel through the school visiting with a variety of vendors including PTA. There will also be free giveaways including toothbrushes and toothpaste.

By Wyndi Veigel • News Editor • [email protected]

