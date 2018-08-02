Incumbents file for school board, council seats

So far, three incumbents have filed to keep their seats on the Princeton Independent School Board.

Tim Tidwell, who was appointed to a vacancy on the school board in June, has filed to retain his seat.

Professionally, Tidwell has worked for Capital One Auto Finance Quality Assurance for more than 17 years.

The school board member was previously on the board for six years and had to step down for health reasons.

By Wyndi Veigel • News Editor • [email protected]

