One final honor: TopDrawerSoccer names PHS grad to all-state team

Jaymee Dotson recently added another award to her list of accomplishments.

The 2018 Princeton graduate was recently named to the TopDrawerSoccer Texas All-State team for the 2017-’18 school year.

Dotson was selected as the Most Valuable Player in District 11-4A for 2018.

The Texas Association of Soccer Coaches picked up her honorable mention as a midfielder in Class 4A Region II.

By David Jenkins • Sports Editor• [email protected]

