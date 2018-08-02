Resident input needed for messaging, branding

Community members are being asked for their input with regard to branding and messaging for the city of Princeton.

The survey, which will run through Friday, Aug. 3, can be accessed online through the city’s website at www.princetontx.gov.

The survey states that cultivating Princeton’s image (brand) is important. The way Princeton is perceived by others including businesses, developers, neighboring communities will have an impact on Princeton’s future.

Questions include input about logos, taglines, the prospect of growth and characteristics of Princeton.

By Wyndi Veigel • News Editor • [email protected]

