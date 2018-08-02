School district summer construction projects continue

Summer construction projects have kept Princeton Independent School District busy and construction will continue in various ways throughout the next year.

Pouring concrete has been a major focus this summer including redoing all of Bois D’ Arc street due to ongoing issues with the pavement crumbling.

The street, according to Superintendent Phil Anthony, is under repair and is widened.

Parking lots were also completed for the visitor’s side of the stadium, at the indoor practice facility and bus parking at the tennis courts.

By Wyndi Veigel • News Editor • [email protected]

For the complete story see the Aug. 2 edition or subscribe online.