Three Tips for Tax-Free Weekend

Texas shoppers will save money in the next few days. Tax-Free Weekend starts Friday, Aug. 10, and runs through Sunday, Aug. 12.

The sale applies to much more than traditional school supplies, though.

Most clothing and footwear will be exempt from taxation. This includes shirts, pants, dresses, hats, ties, pajamas, scarves, sweats, swimsuits and most shoes.

Specialized items, such as athletic wear, do not qualify for exemption unless they are multi-purpose. For example, tennis shoes and flip-flops will not be taxed.

Many unusual items will be on sale. Diapers, bow ties, hiking boots and even veils are included in the exemption.

For a complete list of what Tax-Free Weekend sales do and do not apply to, see https://comptroller.texas.gov/taxes/publications/98-490/clothing-footwear.php.

From Staff Reports • [email protected]