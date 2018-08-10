Numbers game: Bulk of roster returns for 2018

Youth and inexperience were the name of the game for the Lady Panthers last season.

Through it all they managed to make the playoffs and end up with a winning record.

They’ll look to take another big step forward in 2018 under head coach Maurice Lock.

“We were so young last season with five freshmen and two sophomores making up more than half our team. We had a lot of growth and experience last season and learned a lot from it,” he said. “Our confidence as a team is much higher than it was last season.”

By David Jenkins • Sports Editor • [email protected]

For the complete story see the Aug. 9 edition or subscribe online.