Offender, gang member receives 60 years after PPD conviction

A habitual offender and known gang member is now in prison for 60 years after a conviction stemming from a Princeton PD case.

Arnulfo Mercado-Pena Jr., 32, from Paris, was sentenced to 60 years in prison after the jury found him guilty of evading arrest with a vehicle while using a deadly weapon, according to Collin County District Attorney Greg Willis.

“Part of the Princeton Police Department’s mission is to provide a safe and secure environment throughout the entire community. Due to our continued teamwork with the Collin County Sheriff’s Office alongside of the District Attorney’s office, we were able to work as a team to get a member of a violent street gang off the streets for an extended amount of time,” Princeton PD Officer Curtis Humphreys said.

By Wyndi Veigel • News Editor • [email protected]

