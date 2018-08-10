Princeton schools start Thursday, Aug. 16

With the start of school for Princeton Independent School District taking place Thursday, Aug. 16, school safety is on everyone’s mind.

Princeton Police Department officers are asking citizens to help with student safety and put their cell phones down while driving.

A law that makes it illegal to drive through school zones using a handheld electronic device, i.e. cell phone, has been in place for several years and last year a state-wide law that makes it illegal to read, write or send a text while driving went into effect.

According to Sgt. Chance Alexander, officers will be on the lookout for those texting while driving, especially where school zones are concerned.

By Wyndi Veigel • News Editor • [email protected]

