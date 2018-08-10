The end … until next year

Another chapter in Lois Nelson Public Library’s history closed with the final Summer Reading Club for the season, which was held Wednesday, Aug. 1.

Throughout the summer, the library had between 28 to 30 kids participate each Wednesday for story time and Summer Reading Club, which is a large increase from last year. The library’s numbers are about double from the previous year according to Library Director Cathy Dunkel.

“Our Summer Reading Program encourages kids to keep reading throughout the summer and is a way for them to have tons of fun! It is a free program for all ages. There were fun activities to do every Wednesday at 10:30 a.m. for Story Time, crafts, music and the children would show the library staff their reading log and receive a prize,” Dunkel said.

Eager summer readers embraced the ‘Reading Rocks!’ theme including programs with guest readers Police Captain James Waters.

By Wyndi Veigel • News Editor • [email protected]

