Video: one airlifted after suspected hit and run

An investigation is underway regarding a possible hit and run pedestrian vs. vehicle accident.

First responders were called to Beauchamp Blvd. next to Walmart around 10 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 14 for a female laying in the roadway.

According to Princeton Police officers, the female was seriously injured. She was airlifted from the scene by PHI air medical and transported to Medical City Plano.

Police are still investigating the circumstances surrounding the call.

Princeton PD, Princeton FD, AMR, State Troopers, PHI and Collin County Deputies responded to the call.

By Wyndi Veigel • News Editor • [email protected]

For more information about this story see the Aug. 23 edition of The Princeton Herald or subscribe online.