Alcohol-by-the-drink on November ballot

A special election regarding the sale of mixed beverages by restaurants has been called by the Princeton City Council for Nov. 6.

At the Monday, Aug. 13 city council meeting members of the board unanimously placed the local option election to legalize the sale of mixed beverages in restaurants by food and beverage certificate holders only.

The process was started over the summer by Nikki Krum, a resident of Princeton. Input was provided in May at a public forum by the Princeton Area Chamber of Commerce in conjunction with MasterPlan, Range Realty Advisors, LaBarba Permit Service and weitzman.

The alcohol petition was started in order to get more restaurants and entertainment venues such as movie theaters and bowling alleys to come into the city, organizers explained at the forum in May. Several of these establishments have expressed an interest in opening in Princeton in conjunction with the Crossroads project, however, they will not do so until they can serve alcoholic beverages.

In order to get the local option on a ballot, Krum and her team had to get 406 signatures of registered voters that were eligible to vote within the city limits of Princeton. They got more than 600 in a span of two weeks in order to account for any invalid signatures.

“We couldn’t have done it without the community’s support and the 15 amazing volunteers who took time out of their busy lives to help make this happen,” she said. “Being able to gather 600 signatures in just two weeks time shows how much this is wanted. Now we just need all those supporters to show up at the polls in November.”

Those registered to vote within the corporate city limits will be able to cast their ballots. Those not registered to vote may get voter registeration cards at the Princeton Area Chamber of Commerce office located at 319 McKinney Avenue.

By Wyndi Veigel • News Editor • [email protected]

For more stories like this subscribe in print or online.