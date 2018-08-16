City council race now contested

A contested race is now on tap for the November city council election.

Nikki Krum has filed to run for Place 3 city council currently against incumbent Councilmember Mike Guillen who has filed for re-election,

Krum, who is self-employed, owns TruLawn HD with her husband Matt Krum.

Her previous corporate background includes customer service, administrative support and account management. She also has six years experience serving on their neighborhood’s Homeowners Association Board of Directors and social committee.

By Wyndi Veigel • News Editor • [email protected]

