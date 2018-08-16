Education for all ages: Teachers share memories, history

As students and parents prepare to go back to school, teachers are eagerly awaiting the opportunity to educate young minds whether they are just starting their careers, serving as a veteran teacher or as an educator with more than 40 years of experience.

For Lacy Elementary School ARI teacher Marcella Green this school year marks her 42nd year of teaching with Princeton Independent School District.

When Mrs. Green was in first grade she decided she wanted to be like her first grade teacher, Mrs. West. With that, her path was set and she later moved into being an educator. She was prepared to become a teacher with her bachelors and masters degrees from East Texas State University, now Texas A&M University – Commerce.

As the lead ARI teacher at Lacy Elementary School, Mrs. Green teaches reading to students that need an extra boost from kindergarten through fifth grade.

