Princeton compiled a winning record to kick off the 2018 volleyball campaign.

Things got off to a strong start with a four-set victory over Greenville.

A 3-2 finish in the Golden Chick Classic at the high school followed that.

“It’s early in the season and we are working to improve every week,” PHS head coach Maurice Lock said.

By David Jenkins • Sports Editor • [email protected]

For the complete story see the Aug. 16 edition or subscribe online.