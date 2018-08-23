$56.8M budget approved for PISD

Princeton Independent School District trustees approved a total budget of $56.8 million for fiscal year 2018-‘19 that is $3.4 million more than the prior year.

Trustees voted on the budget and property tax rate Monday, Aug. 20.

The tax rate remains at $1.62 per $100 assessed valuation, broken down as $1.17 for maintenance and operations plus 45 cents for debt service. Property values in the district increased 25 percent over the past year and now total $1.23 billion. Most of the increase is attributed to new construction.

PISD will receive $20 million in property tax revenue, $14.4 million for operations and $5.5 million for debt service.

By Joe Reavis • Staff Writer • [email protected]

