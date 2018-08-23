Contested races now on ballot

A contested race is now on tap for the November city council and school board election.

All three incumbents have filed for re-election on the school board including Tim Tidwell, Lisa Caldwell and Bob Lovelady as well as John Kusterbeck and Roddy Joe Gilliam.

Kusterbeck is an HMI Programmer for SWD Systems, a small automation company.

Working in retail most of his life, he decided to go back to school to finish his Bachelor’s degree in information technology.

Since that time period, he has worked for SWD, located in Plano.

By Wyndi Veigel • News Editor • [email protected]

