Princeton ISD makes the grade with TEA ratings

Princeton ISD has made the grade, an A to be exact.

The Texas Education Agency graded school districts across Texas and accountability ratings were released Wednesday, Aug. 15.

Princeton received an A, as did nine other districts in Collin County. With an A rating, PISD is in the Top 16 percent of schools in the state.

The new system gives districts an A-F score based on student achievement, school progress and closing the gap.

By Wyndi Veigel • News Editor • [email protected]

