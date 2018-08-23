Taking home a title: Lady Panthers win consolation at Wills Point tourney

The wins just kept on coming for Princeton one week ago in non-district action.

They started things off with a four-set win over former district opponent and host Anna.

A consolation title-winning showing in the Wills Point Hardman/Watson Invitational followed that.

In pool action the Lady Panthers fell in two sets against North Forney and Sulphur Springs, and defeated Quinlan Ford in two.

They moved to the consolation bracket after finishing third in pool action.

Princeton kicked things off with a two-set win against Cross Roads and then knocked off Canton in three.

By David Jenkins • Sports Editor • [email protected]

