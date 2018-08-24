Video: Structure fire brings multiple departments

Shortly after 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 23, Princeton Fire Department received the call regarding a structure fire in the 900 block of Collin Circle, off Hwy. 380 in Princeton Village Manufactured Homes.

Upon arrival firefighters discovered a home with the attic full of smoke.

Princeton, Branch, Lowry Crossing and McKinney Fire Departments responded to the fire.

No one was injured in the fire and the fire was stopped prior to consuming the home.

By Wyndi Veigel • News Editor • [email protected]

For more information regarding this story, see the Aug. 30 edition of The Princeton Herald.