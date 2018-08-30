627 housing permits pulled so far in 2018

Growth just keeps coming for the city of Princeton and more than 600 housing permits have been approved since January.

According to Chief Building Official Shawn Fort, 621 single family permits have been filed for this calendar year.

The majority of these homes are being built in De Berry Estates, Park Trails, Trails at Riverstone and Arcadia Farms.

Becoming available soon for homes to be built are 749 homes in Winchester Estates, 549 homes in Brookside, 108 homes in Timineri Estates and 247 homes in Harper Springs.

By Wyndi Veigel • News Editor • [email protected]

