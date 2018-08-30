Lady Panthers to play slew of games

This week is going to be a busy one for the varsity volleyball team at Princeton.

The Lady Panthers (10-5 overall as of Monday, Aug. 27) started off on Tuesday, Sept. 28 at Trenton.

They’ll then compete in the Friday, Aug. 31 and Saturday, Sept. 1 Whitney Invitational.

In pool action on Friday, Aug. 31, Princeton will face Italy (10:30 a.m.), Harker Heights (2:15 p.m.), Hillsboro (4:45 p.m.) and Waco Connally (7:15 p.m.).

Bracket play is slated for Saturday, Sept. 1.

By David Jenkins • Sports Editor • [email protected]

