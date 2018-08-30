PFD utilizes drone on emergency scenes

With a trained pilot Princeton Fire Department is now on the cutting edge of utilizing using unmanned aerial vehicles (drones) in emergency response situations.

The department has a UAVs and is called by the FD to provide mutual aid with its equipment, supplying an airborne set of eyes and extra level of safety for firefighters.

Currently, the drone, flown by PFD Lt. Chris Davis is registered with the FAA. He has five years of experience flying drones.

Because the use of UAV is still in its infancy, the FAA is still trying to write regulations governing their use in varied situations.

By Wyndi Veigel • News Editor • [email protected]

For the complete story see the Aug. 30 edition of The Princeton Herald or subscribe online.