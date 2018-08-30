Public hearings for tax rate, FY 2018-’19 budget held

City council held its final public hearing on the proposed tax rate at a meeting Monday, Aug. 27

The proposed rate for the 2018-’19 fiscal year is 68 cents per $100, a decrease of 1/10 of a cent from last year’s rate.

With the average home valued at $200,261 in Princeton, if the tax rate is adopted, property owners’ taxes are expected to increase by about $185 due to a 30 percent increase in property appraisals.

No one spoke regarding the tax rate during the public hearing. A public hearing regarding the adoption of the Fiscal Year 2018-’19 budget was also held, with no public comments being voiced.

By Wyndi Veigel • News Editor • [email protected]

