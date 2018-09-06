Instrumentalist makes National FFA Band

Daniel Self, a member of the Princeton chapter of FFA, will be on stage and in the spotlight Oct. 24-27 during the 2018 National FFA Convention and Expo in Indianapolis.

Daniel, the Princeton chapter president and the son of Norman and Rachel Self, has been selected to play tuba in the National FFA Band.

The senior at PHS submitted an audition tape and was selected to help bring full instrumental balance to the band from a pool of applicants nationwide.

The National FFA Band will perform several times during the national convention and expo. Daniel will join fellow band members in Indianapolis for rehearsals three days before the convention and expo begins.

“This is no surprise to me,” said PHS band director Brandon Brewer. “Besides being a wonderful player, he is an outstanding young man.”

Daniel is also a band officer, and as part of his duties, he handles the daunting task of logistics and loading crew for the massive 200+ member band.

“He is a hard worker, and any group would be glad to have him,” Brewer said.

Corteva Agriscience, the agriculture division of DowDuPont, sponsors the band for the National FFA Organization, which provides leadership, personal growth and career success training through agricultural education to 653,359 student members who belong to one of 8,568 local FFA chapters.

“It is a great achievement for anyone to be accepted to anything nationally,” PHS Principal James Lovelady said. “But this is nothing new for Daniel, because he excels at everything he does, whether it’s academics, band or FFA.”

From Staff Reports

