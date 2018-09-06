Sports complex renovations reach completion

After months of work, the city of Princeton has finished renovations to the sports complex, located at the J.M. Caldwell Sr. Community Park.

Renovations included the removal of existing dugouts, chain link, posts, fences, and concrete from existing gate to gate. The total cost of construction was $297,790, with 80 percent being funded through the Princeton Community Development Corporation and the remaining 20 percent from general funds at an amount of $59,558.

The demolition on the project started June 15 and construction finished Friday, Aug. 31.

“These are now four of the nicest fields in Collin County and all players will have a sense of pride every time they get the opportunity to play. We will to continue to expand and rejuvenate the park facilities throughout town for all citizens to enjoy,” Director of Parks and Recreation Chase Bryant said.

The city of Princeton offers baseball/softball in the spring and fall for ages 4-12, soccer in the spring and fall for ages 3-12, football/cheerleading in the fall for Pre-K through 6th grade, volleyball in the fall for 3rd – 6th grade and basketball in the winter for Kindergarten through 6th grade.

With the renovations complete, the city will now be hosting many competitive travel baseball/softball tournaments which will bring teams from all over North Texas.

The project, Bryant said, was completed by Mike Rogers Construction, the same contractor that constructed the mile long hike and bike trail at the park.

By Wyndi Veigel • News Editor • [email protected]

