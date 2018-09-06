Two new officers join Princeton PD

Two new officers are joining the ranks of the Princeton Police Department.

Officer Danny Busby and Officer Tyler Nearhood have recently joined the patrol division of the department.

A graduate of Princeton High School, Busby attended police academy through the Dallas Police Department while he was employed at DPD.

After working for Dallas PD he chose Princeton PD due the familiar environment and being closer to home, he said.

Officer Nearhood previously worked in the retail field before deciding to become a police officer. He attended Hunt County Sheriffs Office Law Enforcement Academy and chose Princeton PD to begin his law enforcement career.

Both officers have began the 14 week Field Training Program.

“They are eager to learn and experience all they can,” Special Operations Sergeant Chance Alexander said. “The city of Princeton is growing at a fast pace. With the introduction of Officer Busby and Officer Nearhood, Princeton Police Department will be able to furthermore protect and serve the community. Princeton Police Department is still accepting applications and will be acquiring more officers in the months to come.”

By Wyndi Veigel • News Editor • [email protected]

