What a start: Panthers roll over Class 6A Colonels

GARLAND – Princeton football was clicking on all cylinders from the first snap of the ball last Friday in a 45-6 win over South Garland at Homer B. Johnson Stadium.

The Panthers (1-0) got off to a fast start with a 6-yard touchdown run on their first possession by Jay Hill.

That was set up by excellent field position from a fumble off an exchange by South Garland’s DJ Williams and Jaquarion Turner, followed by a screen pass to Hill for a gain of 22 yards.

After a 40-yard punt, the Panthers drove the field 81 yards capped off by a 34-yard touchdown pass to Tristan Gee from Strickland.

By Clay Foster • Contributing Writer • [email protected]

