Princeton firefighters, police officers and citizens gathered in the early morning hours of Tuesday, Sept. 11 to pay tribute and remember the fallen that were killed as a result of the 9/11 terrorist attacks.

This includes the 343 firefighters, 60 police officers and 8 EMS that died when the World Trade Centers collapsed.

A flag ceremony was held while Taps was played, a 5-5-5 bell ceremony was completed and a moment of silence was given.

For video see below.