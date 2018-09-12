110 flights climbed by Princeton, Lowry Crossing in honor of 9/11

It was a monumental feat. Climbing 110 flights of stairs in honor of those first responders who climbed their way to the top of the World Trade Center on Sept. 11, 2001 after the towers were struck by terrorists. 343 firefighters, 70 police officers and eight EMS died that day when the towers fell. More than 150 firefighters have died since then from 9/11 related illnesses.

For firefighters from Princeton Fire Department and Lowry Crossing Fire Department though the challenge was great, the honor was greater.

At Workout Anytime area firefighters and even some local members decided to climb 110 flights, the height of one of the towers, on stepper machines Tuesday, Sept. 11. Though there is an area stair climb event in Dallas each year, the numbers are limited so Princeton FD took matters into their own hands thanks to the help of Workout Anytime Manager Molly McCord who organized the event.

“We wanted to host the climb as a way to show our love and appreciation for our local first responders as well as take part in honoring the memory of those that lost their lives that day,” McCord said.

Seeing the firefighters walking in with their gear, Workout Anytime staff members and gym members were touched and brought back to a time 17 years ago when the country came together to remember the fallen. Many firefighters climbed the flights of stairs in full gear.

“It was absolutely humbling to watch them climb but also to watch the shift in the club atmosphere as other members who were working out realized what was taking place,” McCord said.

Whataburger was also part of the event providing a free meal to each individual who climbed.

By Wyndi Veigel • News Editor • [email protected]

