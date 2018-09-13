Fall events right around corner

A slew of fall events will shortly be heralded in for the city and Princeton residents are invited to attend.

The city of Princeton’s Lois Nelson Library Movie in the Park event will be held at 8:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 22 at the J.M. Caldwell Sr. Community Park.

The event is free and the movie ‘Zootopia’ will be shown.

The library will be selling dinner packs that include two hot dogs, a bag of chips and a drink for $5. Only cash will be accepted and all proceeds go toward future Movie in the Park events.

Alcohol and glass containers are prohibited in the park.

Everyone is invited to bring lawn chairs and blankets to attend this free event.

Those wanting to do some ‘fall’ cleaning are invited to take part in this year’s city of Princeton community yard sale.

The sale will take place from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 13 located on Hwy. 380 just northeast of Princeton Lakes.

Participation costs are $20 for a 10-foot by 10-foot space.

Proceeds will go to the city’s community events fund.

To participate, fill out a yard sale application found at www.princetontx.gov and return to city hall.

For more information contact Stephanie O’Brien at [email protected]

Fall Fest is also right around the corner and will be held from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday. Oct. 27 at the J.M. Caldwell Sr. Community Park.

The event will include food and non-food vendors, kids zone, pumpkin patch, hayrides, Carter Blood Care drive, mutton busting and live bull riding.

The city is still accepting non-food vendor applications.

Those interested in the second annual 5K Color Splash Dash can now register online or print the registration form and return it to city hall.

The event will be held Saturday, Nov. 17 at the community park and participant registration is $30, which includes a shirt, sunglasses, drink, snack and one color pack.

First place medals will be given in all running divisions.

Check in will start at 8 a.m., followed by the 5K run at 9 a.m. and the 3K walk at 9:30 a.m.

The community will also be having its first-ever Christmas Parade and Tree Lighting ceremony Saturday, Dec. 8.

By Wyndi Veigel • News Editor • [email protected]

For more stories like this subscribe in print or online.