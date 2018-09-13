Fire under investigation

A fire that caused minor smoke damage to Princeton Flowers and Gifts and Rod’s Barber Shop is under investigation by the Collin County Fire Marshal’s Office.

“This one just doesn’t make sense,” Collin County Fire Marshal Jason Browning said.

Around 7:45 p.m. Monday, Sept. 10 emergency dispatchers received a call about smoke coming from 111 Ticky Creek, a commercial building owned by Silent Investment Real Estate LLC, which houses both the flower shop and the barber shop. The building and barber shop are owned by Matthew Tanner. The flower shop is operated by Jayme Cantu.

Upon arrival, firefighters discovered heavy smoke in the interior. Princeton, Melissa, Lowry Crossing, Branch and McKinney Fire Departments responded to the fire, along with Princeton PD, AMR and the fire marshal’s office.

The businesses suffered smoke damage.

“All of the homecoming stuff was demolished,” Cantu said. Princeton’s homecoming is Friday, Oct. 5. Cantu, who said the business did have insurance, is hopeful they will be able to reopen soon.

Lindsey, who cuts hair at Rod’s, will be cutting hair at the Allen location.

Emergency services personnel remained on scene for several hours.

By Wyndi Veigel • News Editor • [email protected]

