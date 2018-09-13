Halfway done: Panthers conclude predistrict with home defeat

Princeton football’s home opener didn’t go quite as planned last Friday.

After a near two-hour rain delay Red Oak came away with the 19-7 win.

“We were disappointed to lose the game. Having that two-hour delay made things hard. It was good to get the game in though,” PHS head coach Clint Surratt said. “I think that’s the first time in my coaching career I’ve had that happen.”

Princeton went to 1-1 on the season and Red Oak improved to 2-0.

By Clay Foster • Contributing Writer • [email protected]

For the complete story see the Sept. 13 edition or subscribe online.

To browse or purchase photos from this game click here.