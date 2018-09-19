Budget altered for long range planning

Princeton ISD has made its first budget amendment of the year – to hire demographers in association with growth and future long range planning.

The amendment also included additional revenue since the district received more money for students.

Additional revenue was $305,156 and the budget amendment included $300,000 for six additional teachers, $50,000 for long-range planning, $13,500 for keyless entry for food services, bringing expenditures to $363,500. The remaining balance of $58,344 was taken from the fund balance.

According to Superintendent Phil Anthony, the demographers should be bringing back growth projections in mid-October for the school board to discuss.

By Wyndi Veigel • News Editor • [email protected]

