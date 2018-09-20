Crossroads to break ground next month

After more than two years, moving dirt for the Crossroads project on Hwy. 380 is just around the corner.

Princeton Land Partners has been working to develop Princeton Crossroads located on Hwy. 380 and Boorman Road near Princeton High School and includes tracts on the north and south sides of the highway. The 297 acres includes single-family residences, retail, future city hall, medical, future city park and more.

If everything goes according to plan, the funding for the project will be finalized Friday, Sept. 28.

At a recent city council meeting held Sept. 10, one of the final steps for the development was completed. The city approved levying assessments for the costs of certain improvements within the Princeton Crossroads Public Improvement District.

