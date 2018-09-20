ISD, town mourns death of longtime ag teacher

The Princeton Independent School District and the city is in mourning after the passing of longtime ag teacher Tim Johnson, 46, who died Wednesday, Sept. 19. Johnson had been the ag teacher at Princeton High School for the past 10 years.

Johnson was born Jan. 25, 1972 to James Arthur Johnson and Janice Rae (Shumake) Johnson in Peoria, Ill. He grew up in Laverne, Okla. and was a 1990 graduate of Laverne High School. He attended Oklahoma Panhandle State University for one year before transferring to Oklahoma State University and received his bachelor degree in Educational Agriculture Sciences.

Prior to teaching in Princeton, he taught at Lake Worth ISD, Bokchito ISD in Oklahoma, and Pawnee City ISD in Nebraska. He loved OSU football, San Francisco 49ers, Atlanta Braves and NASCAR racing. His greatest compassion was helping his students with their livestock. He was a member of the Cowboy Church of Collin County in Princeton.

Recently, Johnson had been diagnosed with Auto Immune Liver Disease and was awaiting a liver transplant.

Johnson is survived by his wife, Brynn Johnson of Princeton; children, Morgan Kidd, Keldon Barr, Tabatha Kidd, and Austin Johnson all of Princeton; sister, Lynn Morris and husband, Scott and their son James of Greenfield, Ind.; dogs, Max, Bailey, and Jesse; and a host of other loving family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, James and Janice Johnson.

A visitation has been scheduled from 6-9 p.m. Friday, Sept. 21, at Turrentine-Jackson-Morrow Funeral Home in Allen. The funeral service will be 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 22, at the Cowboy Church of Collin County, 2800 FM 3364 in Princeton. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Princeton ISD FFA, 321 Panther Parkway, Princeton, TX, 75407.

The family is asking that anyone who attends the visitation or funeral to wear an FFA shirt or a blue or gold shirt or an orange shirt in remembrance of the ag teachers.

By Wyndi Veigel • News Editor • [email protected]

