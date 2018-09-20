Mayor’s ‘pawpular’ fundraiser

Princeton is being put on the map in a whole new way thanks to the efforts of Merribelle, the first dog of Princeton, and her parents Mayor John-Mark Caldwell and School Board member Lisa Caldwell.

A coloring book showcasing Merribelle and her adventures around town has been published by the Caldwells in an effort to bring humor and educate children about civic government in a fun way.

Each spring the city hosts a field trip for second graders to city facilities where they are encouraged to ask questions of the mayor. After last year’s trip, the duo discussed how to further educate students and came up with the idea for a coloring book.

In a story format, the coloring book has Merribelle, a Westie, spending time with Mayor Caldwell, going on trails at the city park, traveling to city hall, driving though town to check on projects, stopping at a local coffee shop and a fast food restaurant and checking in at the police and fire departments.

By Wyndi Veigel

