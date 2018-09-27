City discusses raised median down Hwy. 380

A raised median down the middle of Hwy. 380 from Airport Road to Lake Lavon will soon be a reality for Princeton residents.

City Manager Derek Borg told city council members at the Monday, Sept. 24 council meeting that the bid and contract for the project had been awarded and the pre-construction meeting between TxDOT and the builders would take place within the next two weeks.

In an email shared by Borg from TxDOT area engineer Brenan Honey, the engineer stated that the roadway would be a mess during construction but would ultimately be safer.

Many wrecks, including fatalities, have occurred over the past several years due to drivers incorrectly using the center turn lane.

