First responders recognized with life-saving awards

First responders received special recognition by city council and administration for actions taken on a set of calls that ultimately ended up in saving and prolonging life.

With standing room only at the Monday, Sept. 24 city council meeting families and resident gathered to celebrate with firefighters, EMS and police officers.

Police Officer Gerald Schlosser received an award from both police and fire departments for actions taken at a medical emergency call at the 600 block of Jefferson Ave.

Scholosser began CPR immediately upon arriving on scene and continued life-saving actions for several minutes prior to EMS and the fire department arriving on scene.

By Wyndi Veigel • News Editor • [email protected]

