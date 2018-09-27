Oh so close: Panthers come up short in district opener

It was a back-and-forth battle between Princeton and Lake Dallas during the District 7-5A Div. II football opener.

The Eagles managed to emerge with a 39-31 win at Jackie Hendricks Stadium.

Rain and lightning delayed the game for two hours after midway through the first quarter as Princeton (1-2, 0-1 in district) was driving the field.

As play resumed, Brendon Strickland was able to hook up with Kole Massey for a 23-yard touchdown. After a Nico Ledesma extra point kick, the Panthers were on top 7-0.

By Clay Foster • Contributing Writer • [email protected]

