Panthers prowl toward Homecoming

The Princeton Panthers are gearing up for Homecoming festivities set to take place Friday, Oct. 5.

The Homecoming game will be held at 7 p.m. at Jackie Hendricks Stadium against Frisco. Homecoming coronation will take place at 6:15 p.m. prior to the start of the game.

Princeton High School selected their Homecoming court nominees including Junior class Princess Wendy Arriaga, Sophomore class Princess Haylee Nocktonick and Freshman class Princess Jayleen Tovar and Junior class Prince Jay Hill, Sophomore class Prince Cason Malone and Freshman class Prince Willie Arkansas.

By Wyndi Veigel • News Editor • [email protected]

