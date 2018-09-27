Register to vote by Oct. 9

Princeton residents have through Oct. 9 to register to vote if they want to participate in the Nov. 6 local elections.

Princeton voters are being asked to select three city council members, three school board members, alcohol-by-the-drink proposition along with major state races including the governor and a $750 million bond election for road improvements for Collin County.

For the city council election, incumbent Mike Gullien and Nikki Krum are running for Place 3, Richard Sheehan and Robert Bellon, Jr. are seeking election for Place 4 and incumbent councilmember Steve Deffibaugh is running unopposed for Place 5.

Five candidates are seeking election for PISD school board including incumbents Lisa Caldwell, Tim Tidwell, Bob Lovelady and opponents John F. Kusterbeck and Joe Gilliam.

Local voters will also considering Proposition A local option election “The legal sale of mixed beverages in restaurants by food and beverage certificate holders only.”

Three county-wide bonds include one for $600 million for the construction of non-tolled, high-speed highways and freeways throughout the county, one for $10 million for park and open space purposes and one for $140 million for the construction of roads throughout the county including participation in joint county-state and county-city projects.

Early voting for the Nov. 6 election starts Oct. 22 and runs through Nov. 2.

To register, pick up a form available at the office of the Collin County Election Administrator, 2010 Redbud Blvd., Suite 102, in McKinney, or at the County Clerk’s Office in McKinney.

Registration forms are available online through the office of Princeton City Secretary or the Texas Secretary of State.

Registration forms are also available through the Princeton Area Chamber of Commerce.

From Staff Reports • [email protected]

For more stories like this subscribe in print or online.