Video: State of the Art Public Safety Center now open

A new Public Safety Training Center has been built and is now open in McKinney to aid first responders throughout the county.

The 25-acre training facility which was built by Collin College and the cities of McKinney and Allen will offer reality based training for the college’s law enforcement and fire science academies and active public safety personnel.

The 128,000-square-foot center is one of the most advanced public safety training facilities in North Texas.

For the complete story see next week’s edition. For video from Collin College, see below.